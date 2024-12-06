Cal Poly drops 39th straight Big West Conference game

DAVIS, Calif. - Connor Sevilla had 17 points in UC Davis' 77-66 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night.

The Mustangs have not won a Big West game since late December of 2022, 39 straight league losses.

Sevilla shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Ty Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 of 21 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

Owen Koonce led the way for the Mustangs (5-5, 0-1) with 19 points. Cal Poly also got eight points from Kieran Elliott. Mac Riniker also had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Mustangs played without starters Jarred Hyder and Isaac Jessup.

Cal Poly committed 33 turnovers in the loss.

