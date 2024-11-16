Cal Poly wins on late takeaway by the goal line

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Freshman safety Jeremiah Bernard had arguably the play of the season for Cal Poly football Saturday, forcing a game-winning fumble in the final minute of the game that preserved Cal Poly's 26-23 victory over Sacramento State in the final home game of the season.

Bernard's forced fumble was one of two takeaways the Mustang defense forced in the game. The Mustangs (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) run defense was extremely strong, holding the Hornets to just 39 yards on the ground. They also recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Jackson Akins had a strong night going 29-45 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Akins' touchdown passes were caught by junior receiver Logan Booher, who led Cal Poly with seven receptions for 69 yards and those pair of touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Giancarlo Woods finished with six receptions for 52 yards.

Cal Poly's defense came up with a big fourth down stop on Sacramento State's opening drive, stopping them on fourth and one al Poly's 39-yard line. The Mustangs got on the board first late in the first quarter as Akins led Cal Poly on a 11 play 66-yard drive that finished with a 31-yard field goal by Noah Serna.

Cal Poly had some unfortunate luck on special teams as after forcing the Hornets to punt, the ball hit a Mustang player in the air, resulting in a fumble recovered by Sac State. They then went 43 yards in four plays, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to put them ahead 7-3.

The Mustangs had a strong response, going 80-yards in just four plays for the score. A 43-yard pass from Akins to Evan Burkhart set up Cal Poly in Hornet territory. Two plays later, Akins found Logan Booher in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs the lead back 10-7 with just under 13 minutes left in the first half.

Sacramento State answered with a field goal on their next drive to tie the game up 10-10 with 10 minutes left in the opening half. On Cal Poly's next drive, Akins once again found Booher in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. That capped an 11-play 75-yard drive to put the Mustangs in front 17-10. Both teams knocked through field goals at the end of the second quarter to make it 20-13 Cal Poly at the half.

Sac State got a field goal on its opening drive of the second half to make it 20-16. After getting the ball back, the Hornets went 42 yards in three plays, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give them the lead 23-20 with just over six minutes left in the third.

Cal Poly drove 71 yards in 13 plays to set up a 29-yard field goal for Noah Serna that tied the game at 23 apiece at the end of the third.

Cal Poly's defense came up with a big play in the fourth as defensive lineman Soni Finau sacked Sac State's quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Mikey D'Amato at midfield. Cal Poly took the lead with five minutes left in the fourth after Serna converted a 38-yard field goal to make it 26-23.

With Sacramento State driving into Cal Poly territory with under two minutes left to try to tie it with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown, Cal Poly's defense came up with its biggest play of the season as Bernard forced Hornet quarterback Carson Conklin to fumble at the two-yard line as Conklin was attempting to score. The fumble was then recovered by safety Mason Rivera to clinch the win for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will wrap up the 2024 season next Saturday, Nov. 23 on the road at Weber State. Kickoff from Ogden, Utah is set for 12 p.m.

