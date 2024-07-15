UCSB has 4 players selected on the second day of the MLB Draft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -UC Santa Barbara Baseball saw two of its power hitters and two of its power pitchers make the jump to professional baseball on Monday, with Ivan Brethowr, Aaron Parker, Ryan Gallagher and Matt Ager all being selected on the second day of the MLB Draft. Ager was the first Gaucho off the board, going to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round, with Gallagher going to the Chicago Cubs and Parker to the Blue Jays shortly after. Brethowr joined Gallagher in the Cubs' draft class as Chicago's seventh-round pick.

UC Santa Barbara has now produced 65 MLB Draftees since 2012, Head Coach Andrew Checketts' first season in charge of the program, the most in The Big West during that span. The Gauchos have had at least one player selected in the first 10 rounds of four consecutive drafts and five of the last six. It is the fourth time in the last five years that multiple Santa Barbara players have heard their names called by the end of the second day.

Ager became the first Gaucho selected by the Pirates since 2007 and the second ever, going to Pittsburgh with the 174th overall pick. The Pleasanton native was an All-American starter in 2023 and an all-conference closer in 2024, tying Santa Barbara's program record with 16 saves in his career. He also became the ninth man to ever record 200 strikeouts in the Blue and Gold in April. Equipped with a strong fastball and wipeout slider to headline his four-pitch mix, Ager has the potential and the experience to be either a starter or closer for the Pirates in the future.

Gallagher is the first Gaucho taken by the Cubs since 2005 and the fifth overall, with Chicago selecting the reigning Big West Pitcher of the Year and five-time All-American with the 182nd overall pick. The Granite Bay native made a triumphant return from Tommy John surgery in 2024, finishing as one of the nation's top collegiate pitchers in terms of ERA, hits allowed, and WHIP. He headlined his season with a 107-pitch complete game shutout, just eight pitches over the limit for a "Maddux," named after the legendary Cub himself.

Parker became the first Gaucho hitter selected just five picks after his battery-mate Gallagher, going to Toronto with the 187th overall selection. The Los Altos native is the ninth Santa Barbara to be drafted by Toronto and the first since 2008. The Gauchos' most complete hitter in 2024, Parker was the All-Big West First Team catcher despite missing ten games with an injury and spending more time at designated hitter while recovering. He led the team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and RBIs to go along with his strong defensive work behind the plate, finishing as one of the top catchers at limiting stolen bases. He will look to keep up that production as a pro north of the border.

A round after the Cubs picked Gallagher, they added Brethowr to their draft class, making the Olathe, Kansas native the sixth Gaucho selected by the franchise. In two years as a Gaucho, Brethowr showcased the power that is now en route to Wrigley Field, hitting double-digit home runs in back-to-back years. His career-high 15 home runs led The Big West in 2024 and matched the total of his 2023 outfield partner Jared Sundstrom, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners last year. Defensively, Brethowr's arm is just as powerful as his bat, making him a prime candidate to patrol the corners of Chicago's outfield.

The draft finished up on Tuesday, July 16 with rounds 11-20.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)