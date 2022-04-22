Cal Poly wins at Riverside for milestone victory for Larry Lee

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Cal Poly scored seven times in the first two innings and Drew Thorpe struck out 10 as the Mustangs opened their three-game Big West Conference baseball series against UC Riverside with a 9-3 victory Friday night at the Riverside Sports Complex.

With the win, Larry Lee earned his 600th win as head coach of the Mustangs. Cal Poly is 23-14 for the year and 10-3 for second place in the Big West, remaining 2.5 games behind UC Santa Barbara, a 14-2 winner over Long Beach State.

UC Riverside fell to 5-29 and 2-14.

Cal Poly parlayed four singles and two walks, all with two outs, into three runs in the first inning and produced four more runs in the second frame on five singles and a walk for a 7-0 lead and coasted to the win.

Thorpe did not allow a run in the first eight innings, scattering three hits, before giving up two singles to open the ninth. He secured two more outs before Dylan Orick doubled to right center field, ending Thorpe's bid for his second shutout of the season.

Thorpe (6-1) did not allow a walk and his 10 strikeouts give him six double-digit strikeout games this season and 10 for his Mustang career.

Derek True secured the final out in relief of Thorpe.

Cal Poly collected 14 hits in the game, led by first baseman Joe Yorke with three singles and one RBI. Left fielder Collin Villegas singled twice with one RBI, third baseman Tate Samuelson also singled twice and second baseman Nick Marinconz and designated hitter Matthias Haas added two hits and a pair of RBIs each.

Haas produced his RBIs with a single and sacrifice fly while Marinconz netted his two RBIs on a single and a groundout. Right fielder John Lagattuta also knocked in two with a single and a bases-loaded walk.

Thirteen of Cal Poly's 14 hits were singles. A seventh-inning double by Haas was the lone extra-base hit by the Mustangs.

Catcher Mason Grace and second baseman Andrez Melendrez each had two hits for UC Riverside.

The loss was charged to Highlander starter Tyler Frazier (0-5) as he allowed four runs and four hits with three walks over one-plus innings.

Second game of the series will be played Saturday night at 6 with junior southpaw Travis Weston (3-2, 5.23 ERA) of Cal Poly to face UC Riverside senior right-hander Jeremiah Priddy (0-1, 4.22 ERA).

The series finale Sunday starts at 1 o'clock.

(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).