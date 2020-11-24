UCSB cancels first 3 games of women’s hoop season due to positive COVID-19 test

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A positive Covid-19 test within the UCSB coaching staff has forced the Gauchos women's basketball team to cancel their first three scheduled games of the 2020-'21 season.

Santa Barbara was scheduled to open the season at the University of San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 28 but that game is off as well as their home game Dec. 3 against Pepperdine and a road contest Dec. 8 at UCLA.

Now UCSB will begin the season at home versus Cal Baptist on Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

The UCSB coaching staff will quarantine for 14 days.