2007 DP grad Miles Evans and Chase Budinger lose to a team from Spain in beach volleyball

Associated Press
Miles Evans and Chase Budinger lost to a team from Spain and they finish third in their group at the Olympics.
By
Published 5:25 pm

PARIS, France. - Miles Evans and Chase Budinger are hoping for another match at the Olympics.

Evans and Budinger dropped to 1-2 in men's beach volleyball after losing to Spain's Pablo Herrera/Adrian Gavira 21-18, 21-11 to finish third in their group.

Now Evans and Budinger hope to play in at least a "lucky loser" match but they won't find out until group play is completed on Saturday.

The Round of 16 consists of the top 2 teams in each of the six groups as well as the top 2 third place finishers and the two winners of the "lucky loser" matches.

Evans is a 2007 Dos Pueblos High School graduate and also played at Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara.

Budinger played seven seasons in the NBA.

