Foresters are sloppy in home loss to San Luis Obispo Blues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's rare but the Santa Barbara Foresters occasionally play a bad overall game which was the case in their 8-2 home loss to the San Luis Obispo Blues.

Santa Barbara made 5 errors and they walked in the first two runs of the game.

Ethan Royal added a three-run triple for the Blues who have beaten the Foresters 3 straight times and lead the season-series 4 games to 3.

The same two teams will meet on Friday in San Luis Obispo.

BYU pitcher Payton Gluber struck out 9 batters in five innings for Santa Barbara and all three runs that he allowed were unearned due to all of the Foresters miscues.

Jack Holman who recently transferred to UCSB from UCLA, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Foresters.