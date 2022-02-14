Local Rams fans celebrating team’s Super Bowl championship

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- After watching their team win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, Los Angeles Rams fans on the Central Coast are celebrating the championship victory.

Chris Smith of Nipomo has followed the team for years. His allegiance is so strong, he made sure he was inside Sofi Stadium to watch the game.

Smith spoke with NewsChannel on Monday morning during his drive home from Los Angeles. He said it was a dream come true to not only watch the Rams win the Super Bowl title, but to be there in person.

Longtime Rams fan Larry Sauceda watched the game in his Santa Maria home with his family. Sauceda has cheered on the the team for more than 50 years.

His garage is adorned with Rams jerseys, pennants, photos and other memorabilia.

Sauceda said he was nervous during the 4th quarter when the Rams trailed the Cincinnati Bengals, but was confident they would pull out the victory.

Tonight on NewsChannel a 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., hear from Smith, Sauceda and other Rams fans as they bask in the team's championship victory.