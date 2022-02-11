Super Bowl Experience offers fans a chance to live out their football dreams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Thousands of fans are flocking to the Los Angeles Convention Center to take in the NFL's Super Bowl Experience.

"If you a football lover, this is a Disneyland of football for everyone," said Sergio Lomeli, a Raiders fan from nearby Inglewood.

Billed as a "football theme park," the Super Bowl Experience offers fans a complete and immersive opportunity to take in the game.

"It's nice to be able to share the game day festivities with the girls and they're enjoying it and it's a 'who dey' time of year and we're living large," said Bengals fan Dave Feazell.

The event includes a myriad of activities, including an almost endless array of games that test the skills of fans of all ages.

"First time here," said Rams fan Brandon Rivera, while visiting with his younger sister. "Never been to a football game and I just wanted to show the experience to her and this is why where."

The games are intended for people of all ages and allow fans to throw, kick and run.

It's great. It's fun for the family, a bunch of entertainment," said Rams fan Iboeshak Eshak. "You guys have to come down. It's awesome!"

There are also opportunities to meet players and NFL legends, a photo opportunity with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, purchase memorabilia, as well as take in a vast collection of football artifacts, including an impressive display from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Trying to do as much as we can," said Lomeli. "Get them the feel for it. We don't know when we'll experience a Super Bowl back in Inglewood again, so doing as much as we can."

For most of the fans in attendance, the Experience is as close as they'll get to Super Bowl LVI. However, for a fortunate few, they have the chance to do both.

"Some of my friends had an extra ticket and they know how excited I am and how much I love them and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Rams fan Tiffany Lopez. "I'm super excited for Sunday. Huge, huge Rams fan. Been a fan since they came from St. Louis and they did training camp in Oxnard where I live."

The Super Bowl Experience is open through Saturday, Feb. 12. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.