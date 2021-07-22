San Marcos High School alum Paige Hauschild is ready for her first Olympic Games

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Although it was no surprise that talented women's water polo player Paige Hauschild made Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, it was still overwhelming for the rising star when she got the news.

"I don't know how to describe it," said Hauschild. "It was the most incredible day."

Hauschild, who turns 22 next month, is the youngest player on Team USA but she will not be intimidated as she has played well at every level.

She was a 3-time All-CIF performer at San Marcos High School and led the Royals to the division 1 title game in 2017.

Hauschild helped USC capture the National Championship in 2018.

Her 67 goals in 2018 is the most-ever by a true freshman at USC.

Hauschild, along with Team USA players Jaimie Neushul and Amanda Longan, played together for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

"I think Santa Barbara is such a special place and I am going to do everything I can to make them proud," said Hauschild.

Team USA is going for an unprecedented third straight women's water polo gold medal at the Olympics.