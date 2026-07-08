Platner’s campaign working to navigate exit from consequential Maine race, sources say

By Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Graham Platner and a small team of strategists behind his candidacy are trying to navigate an exit from the consequential Senate race in Maine without entirely squandering the movement he built, people familiar with the matter said, rather than digging in or trying to find a path forward for his candidacy.

He is expected to announce his decision through a recorded video, which could come later today. As of this morning, the message had not been taped, the people familiar said.

Support for Maine’s Democratic nominee in the Senate race collapsed this week amid a rape allegation that he has denied.

After CNN and Politico reported the allegation, which was made by a woman he previously dated, Platner said he would “reflect on the best path forward” for his Senate bid.

Morris Katz, a top campaign strategist for Platner, is set to meet with the embattled candidate in Maine on Wednesday.

Katz, who also is a key adviser to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has told associates he does not believe Platner can remain in the race, given the allegations against him.

“This could – and should – end today,” a person close to the campaign told CNN. “We’ll see if it does.”

A question looming over the Maine political embroglio is whether Platner and his progressive supporters will play a role in choosing the next Democratic nominee, should he leave the race by the July 13 deadline. Under Maine law, the party has until July 27 to name a replacement.

The Maine Democratic Party pointedly said Tuesday night the Platner campaign should “have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the US Senate, nor in determining what this process looks like.”

Party officials met with lawyers last night to work through what a potential nominating process would like if Platner steps aside.

But as of Wednesday morning, officials have yet to communicate what that plan will entail, with one Democratic strategist in Maine saying it may not be publicized until Platner officially drops out of the race.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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