After recent losing endorsements, Donald Trump hedges his bet in South Carolina governor’s race

By Dianne Gallagher, Nomaan Merchant, CNN

(CNN) — After recent losses by other candidates he backed, President Donald Trump hedged a major bet Friday by endorsing both of the Republican candidates for South Carolina governor.

Coming on the heels of failed endorsements in the Iowa and Georgia GOP governor’s races, Trump on Friday offered a dual endorsement of South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson, saying, “With either one you can’t go wrong.” Just three weeks earlier, ahead of the June 9 primary, he had backed solely Evette in a crowded field, saying she had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Evette finished a few points ahead of Wilson in the primary race, but far short of the 50% needed to avoid the runoff that will take place Tuesday.

Momentum has seemed to favor the state’s longtime attorney general despite the president’s endorsement of Evette. The majority of the candidates who did not make the runoff, including US Reps. Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace, have thrown their support behind Wilson. US Sen. Tim Scott also endorsed Wilson on Friday.

Just as Evette did in May when she received the president’s original endorsement, Wilson quickly changed his social media profile to note Trump’s support for his campaign.

“I’ve proudly stood with President Trump from the very beginning, defended him when others would not, and fought alongside him against the radical left,” Wilson said in a news release shortly after Trump posted on Truth Social. “I am deeply honored to have his support because he understands I am focused on making South Carolina more affordable for families and profitable for businesses.”

Trump’s change of heart is a major blow to Evette’s campaign, which has heavily leaned into her being the president’s preferred pick.

When asked for comment, her campaign pointed CNN to Evette’s post on social media, made shortly after Trump expanded his endorsement to include Wilson.

“I was proud to come in first as President @realDonaldTrump’s endorsed candidate for Governor on June 9th. Looking forward to doing it again on June 23rd,” wrote Evette. “Get out and vote on Tuesday, and let’s Keep South Carolina Winning!”

Evette still boasts the support of term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster, a close friend of Trump.

The presidential pivot in South Carolina comes after two of his endorsed candidates lost in recent primaries. He complained publicly about being misinformed by his advisers after businessman Zach Lahn beat his choice, Rep. Randy Feenstra, in the Iowa governor’s primary. Then this past Tuesday, healthcare executive Rick Jackson defeated the Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Georgia governor’s primary.

Trump attempted to save face after Jones’ defeat by tying Jackson to his brand.

“Rick Jackson ran a great TRUMP Campaign,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Tuesday’s runoff. “Very smart!”

The Washington Post reported earlier on the possibility of a double-endorsement in South Carolina — something Trump has done before, notably when he backed “ERIC” in the 2022 Missouri Senate race when two candidates had the same first name. (Now-Sen. Eric Schmitt beat former Gov. Eric Greitens.)

The dual endorsement now guarantees Trump a “win” in a reliably red state he’s recently struggled in bending his way.

The runoff comes just a month after Palmetto State Republicans served up a different type of loss for Trump, rejecting an effort to redraw the state’s congressional map to eliminate its lone Democratic district. The GOP-controlled legislature failed to pass the measure during a special session called by the governor, with several Republican lawmakers balking at the idea of redistricting after voting had already begun.

The-CNN-Wire

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