Exclusive: House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez over sexual misconduct allegations, sources say

By Pamela Brown, Annie Grayer, Allison Gordon, CNN

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez over allegations of sexual misconduct, three sources told CNN.

The sources, who asked not to be named to protect their identities, said the panel had made early reach outs in its attempt to follow up on a New York Post story, which alleged Gomez had been spotted kissing an aide, who worked for a different member of Congress, outside a backyard party in 2023. A Gomez spokesperson told The Post at the time that the accounts were “not true” and the make-out session “didn’t happen.”

In reaching out to look into that story, one of the sources told CNN, the panel learned of other allegations of sexual misconduct against Gomez that it is now investigating.

In a lengthy statement for this story, Gomez acknowledged having made mistakes that caused his family pain but said they had not violated the law or any House ethics rules. He said he would “cooperate with any Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need.”

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family. Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most,” he said.

The statement continued: “I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal the relationships that mean everything to me, and move forward with the honesty, transparency, and respect that everyone deserves from the people they love. I continue to do this work.

“I sincerely apologize to my wife, family, friends and the people that I have the privilege to serve. My wife and I will work through our family matters privately, but I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment that I brought into our lives. Her sacrifices and support are central to my ability to serve, and I can only feel gratitude for her grace and strength.”

The investigation into Gomez, which has not been previously reported and is still in its early stages, offers a window into how the bipartisan panel is working to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct, amid a reckoning on Capitol Hill. Two lawmakers, Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales, recently resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct with staffers.

The panel told one of the sources that they are taking all allegations seriously and want to follow any tips wherever they may lead.

The House Ethics Committee declined to comment.

Gomez, who represents California’s 34th district, is not the only member that the panel is currently investigating. CNN reported in April that the House Ethics Committee was investigating allegations of sexual harassment against GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, which the North Carolina Republican has denied.

Under pressure to do more to police allegations of member misconduct, House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest previously told CNN he is pushing for his panel to get more staff and authority.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently appointed a bipartisan task force that will work to reform the way sexual harassment claims are handled in Congress. The effort to overhaul the process will be led by Republican Rep. Kat Cammack and Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, who chair their party’s respective women’s caucuses.

But even those with the best intentions are realizing that the road to reforming how Congress polices itself will be much longer and more complicated than many had hoped, frustrating those who want to see swift change. Many fear the public’s dismal view of Congress will only worsen if there aren’t clear and timely improvements.

The-CNN-Wire

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