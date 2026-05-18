Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Trump drops lawsuit against IRS amid talks of establishing a $1.8 billion fund for allies

By
New
Published 6:03 am

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, according to court documents, a signal that the administration is preparing to go forward with a plan to set up $1.8 billion fund that would compensate those who believe they were subject to unfair investigations under previous administrations.

Monday morning’s court filing did not give any details of a settlement. Rather, it noted that the case was still in a very preliminary phase. Trump’s lawyers said that meant that he did not need to ask for permission to dismiss the case nor did the IRS need to consent to the dismissal. The filing said he was dismissing with prejudice, which would foreclose his ability to try to bring the case again.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.