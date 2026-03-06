Russia is aiding Iran’s war effort by providing intel on US military targets, sources say

By Natasha Bertrand, Jim Sciutto, Zachary Cohen, Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — Russia is providing Iran with intelligence about the locations and movements of American troops, ships and aircraft, according to multiple people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue, the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.

Much of the intelligence Russia has shared with Iran has been imagery from Moscow’s sophisticated constellation of overhead satellites, one of the people said. It is not clear what Russia is getting in return for the assistance.

CNN has asked the Kremlin and the Russian embassy in Washington for comment.

It is also not clear whether any single Iranian attack can be linked to Russian targeting intelligence, which was first reported by the Washington Post. But several Iranian drones have hit locations where US troops have been in recent days. An Iranian drone struck a makeshift facility housing US troops in Kuwait on Sunday, killing six US service members, CNN has reported.

One of the sources briefed on the intelligence said, “This shows Russia still likes Iran very much.”

The US also has intelligence suggesting that China may be preparing to provide Iran with financial assistance, spare parts and missile components, three people familiar with the matter said, though Beijing has stayed out of the war up until now. China relies heavily on Iranian oil and has reportedly been pressuring Tehran ⁠to allow safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“China is more cautious in its support. It wants the war to end because it endangers their energy supply,” one of the sources familiar said.

The CIA declined to comment. CNN has asked the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment on the suggestion China may be preparing to assist Iran.

Asked about the reports of intelligence sharing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that “We’re tracking everything.”

“The American people can rest assured their commander-in-chief is well aware of who’s talking to who,” he added in the interview airing Sunday. “And anything that shouldn’t be happening, whether it’s in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly.”

Hegseth told reporters on Wednesday that Russia and China are “not really a factor” in the war with Iran.

Russia and Iran have been cooperating for at least the last three years on missile and drone technology, with Iran providing Russia with Shahed drones and short-range ballistic missiles to target Ukraine and helping to set up a massive drone factory to pump out Iranian-designed drones inside Russia. Iran has in turn sought Russia’s help to bolster its nuclear program, CNN has reported.

The US operation against Iran currently involves more than 50,000 troops, more than 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said this week, and administration officials have not said how long the war is expected to last. The US military objective, according to Pentagon officials, is to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, which Hegseth said this week Iran was using as a “shield” to develop its nuclear program.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

