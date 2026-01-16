DOJ investigating Minnesota governor, Minneapolis mayor, who decry probe as intimidation tactic



By Kaitlan Collins, Hannah Rabinowitz, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for both men as part of the investigation. But neither office had received any notice as of Friday evening, according to sources familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear when Frey and Walz would receive the subpoenas.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of state and local officials’ response to unrest in Minnesota over the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with the president suggesting he might invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to the city to quell any violence.

The investigation, though, represents an escalation of the rhetoric, threatening possible criminal consequences for the two Democratic leaders.

Both Walz and Frey have openly rebuked the surge of federal activity in Minneapolis, with Frey delivering a public message for federal agents to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”

Walz did not confirm the investigation to CNN but in a statement accused the federal government of “weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents,” which he called a “dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”

“The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her,” Walz said, referring to the woman whose fatal shooting by an ICE officer last week touched off the recent unrest.

Frey told CNN in a statement the investigation is “an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our streets. I will not be intimidated. My focus will remain where it’s always been: keeping our city safe.”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X Friday night, “A reminder to all those in Minnesota: No one is above the law.”

The investigation was first reported by CBS and affiliate WCCO.

The state of Minnesota and the Twin Cities sued the Trump administration this week, arguing the immigration operation amounts to a “federal invasion” and accusing the Trump administration of violating the Tenth Amendment, which establishes states’ rights.

“As long as federal agents are in our city acting unconstitutionally against our neighbors, we will continue to push back with everything we got,” Frey said when announcing the lawsuit on Monday.

Around 1,000 additional US Customs and Border Protection agents were expected to deploy to Minneapolis this week, alongside an earlier deployment of about 2,000 federal agents to the area, two federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

The Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge in the Twin cities last month to target undocumented Somalis, but the sweep has detained migrants from other countries. It has also fueled an intense backlash from residents and protesters who have confronted immigration agents in the streets and at an ICE staging facility.

The shooting of Good inflamed disagreement between federal and state officials over the reality on the ground. Then this week, a federal agent shot and wounded a Venezuelan national who federal officials said began to resist arrest and “violently assault” one of its officers.

Protesters have clashed with agents, who have at times deployed tear gas canisters and pepper balls, and the Department of Homeland Security announced a dozen people were arrested Thursday night for assaulting law enforcement.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has blamed Walz and Frey for the unrest in their state and vowed to take action against them.

“Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement,” Blanche said in a post on X on Wednesday. “It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey – I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

Blanche visited Minneapolis on Friday alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a post on Patel’s X account.

Patel wrote that his team was “working 24/7 here cracking down on violent rioters and investigating the funding networks supporting the criminal actors with multiple arrests already.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

