Senate GOP shields Trump from limits to his war powers in Venezuela after president’s pressure campaign

(CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked an effort to curb the Trump administration’s military action in Venezuela, a victory for the president who was incensed that some Republicans tried to tie his hands on a key foreign policy.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Capitol Hill Wednesday night to cast the tie-breaking vote, derailing the measure that would have forced the Trump administration to seek congressional approval for further military force in the country.

Five Republicans originally voted with Democrats last week to bring the measure to the floor, but GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Todd Young ultimately withdrew their support after an intense pressure campaign from the Trump administration that included calls from the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The eleventh-hour flips underscore the president’s significant influence over his party, as well as his willingness to attack any member who steps out of line with his agenda. The initial GOP defectors endured the wrath of Trump, who railed on them publicly and vowed to end their political careers.

GOP leaders and the White House have closely tracked the vote, which comes as members of Congress have pressed the administration for answers about its next steps in the widening conflict with Venezuela.

Hawley told reporters ahead of the vote that Rubio’s insistence that there would not be ground troops sent to Venezuela, and his pledge that the administration would seek congressional approval if that changed, ultimately convinced him that the resolution was unnecessary.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a lead cosponsor of the resolution, scoffed at Hawley’s decision hours ahead of the vote. “So, he doesn’t think Congress has a role in war? That strikes me as odd,” he told reporters.

Young, an Indiana Republican, said Wednesday that he now is opposed to the resolution that would force Trump to win congressional approval if hostilities escalate with Venezuela.

Young, who had been in talks with Rubio, told CNN that he received “fairly extensive personal assurances” from the administration over the United States’ role in Venezuela.

Among the assurances: Prior to “any major military operation in Venezuela,” the administration will “come to Congress” and seek congressional approval, Young said. He also said Rubio would testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee later this month.

