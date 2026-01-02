Mamdani revokes Israel-related executive orders signed by Adams, directs team to focus on housing in first acts as mayor

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his executive powers to revoke a handful of orders put into place by his predecessor after the former mayor was federally indicted, including a directive that expanded the definition of antisemitism and another that barred city employees and agencies from boycotting or divesting from Israel.

Mamdani signed the orders on Thursday afternoon, just hours after his inaugural ceremony at City Hall. As part of the move, he rescinded directives signed by the former mayor, Eric Adams, after September 26, 2024 – the date Adams was indicted.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mamdani said “that was a date that marked a moment when many New Yorkers decided politics held nothing for them.”

Adams has denied any wrongdoing, and the Trump administration later sought to drop those charges against Adams, which were eventually dismissed by a judge.

Mamdani also signed additional executive orders Thursday concerning housing – an issue that he focused on heavily during his campaign.

The orders require the administration to do an analysis of how housing development can be sped up and to create an inventory of city-owned land where housing can be built and submit the report by the summer.

Adams’ executive orders, meanwhile, issued in the closing days of his term, were seen by Mamdani supporters and some lawmakers as an effort to undercut Mamdani’s agenda.

It was also a chance for Adams to tout his support for Israel in contrast to Mamdani, who is a fierce critic of the Israeli government. The 34-year-old democratic socialist had been eyed with concern by many Jewish leaders since his meteoric political rise began last year.

One of the revoked orders blocked all city agencies from divesting from Israel and the other expanded the definition of antisemitism to match the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, which classifies some criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

The move by Mamdani so early in his new administration raised concern and criticism from some Jewish leaders. In a social media post, Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Mamdani of fueling antisemitism.

“On his very first day as @NYCMayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel. This isn’t leadership. It’s antisemitic gasoline on an open fire,” the ministry posted on X.

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman, supported Mamdani’s move saying Adams’ executive orders “adopted a flawed and far too broad definition of antisemitism, and that prohibited city agencies from boycotting Israel.”

She also said the organization backed his reversal of another Adams-era executive order, which had allowed federal immigration authorities into the city’s Rikers Island jail complex.

“That order violated New York City’s sanctuary laws, served no legitimate public safety purpose, and was a gift to the Trump administration’s cruel deportation agenda,” Lieberman said.

As mayor, New York City’s chief executive has wide powers at their disposal. While some orders can be seen as somewhat symbolic, they can also have a more sweeping impact through the outright implementation of policy, the reorganization of municipal agencies and enforcement action that local government must take.

Mamdani has said he believes in Israel’s right to exist but that the Israeli government should not give preferential treatment to Jewish people, saying it should guarantee equal rights for all citizens. He is also a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement – a global campaign calling for using nonviolent tactics in support of Palestinian human rights. While supporters believe the movement puts pressure on Israel, critics argue it is antisemitic.

Mamdani did not entirely undo all of Adams’ orders focused on antisemitism. The city’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, created under Adams in May of last year, will remain in place, but Mamdani is reorganizing its structure, a common move for new administrations.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.