Trump administration terminates nonprofit’s control over DC golf courses in possible takeover bid

(CNN) — The Trump administration is terminating a nonprofit’s management of three public Washington, DC, golf courses, in what may be the latest effort to put President Donald Trump’s stamp on local institutions.

The Department of the Interior said National Links Trust’s lease was terminated because the group defaulted on several aspects of its 50-year lease with the National Park Service to manage the courses. The nonprofit denied the allegations, saying on Wednesday that it fundamentally disagreed with the administration’s stance and is “devastated” by the termination.

In a statement announcing the termination, the organization said that while the courses will remain open, its long-term renovation projects will have to stop. It said it had invested $8.5 million in capital improvement projects at the courses since taking over the lease five years ago.

“We will continue to seek a dialogue with the administration to offer our experience, institutional knowledge, and strong community relationships to explore shared goals for these historic public assets,” National Links Trust said. “While this termination is a major setback, we remain stubbornly hopeful that a path forward can be found that preserves affordable and accessible public golf in the nation’s capital for generations to come.”

The nonprofit manages courses in DC’s Rock Creek Park; in the eastern part of the city just north of the under-demolition RFK Stadium; and on Hains Point, an island nestled on the Potomac River between DC and Virginia.

Trump suggested in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he was contemplating redeveloping the courses, saying, “If we do them, we’ll do it really beautifully.” He also said if he took control, DC residents would pay a lower rate than other golfers, according to the Journal.

The lease termination was first reported by The Washington Post, which said that the Department of the Interior issued its termination notice on Tuesday.

A White House spokesperson referred a request for comment to the Department of the Interior. That department said in a statement that the administration “prides itself on getting the job done for the American people and partnering with others who share that same goal.”

The Interior Department claimed that National Links Trust has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent owed under the contract, paying $0 in rent some years. It also accused the group of failing to produce a plan to remedy that default.

A copy of the lease agreement obtained by CNN shows that National Links Trust was allowed to offset the cost of its rent with approved capital improvement projects. The $8.5 million in capital improvements the group says it has invested is more than what the Interior Department says it owes in rent.

“We are fundamentally in disagreement with the administration’s characterization of NLT as being in default under the lease,” National Links Trust said in its statement. “We have always had a productive and cooperative working relationship with the National Park Service and have worked hand in hand on all aspects of our golf course operations and development projects.”

A person familiar with the operations at National Links Trust said the group is reserving its rights to explore legal options.

Since taking office a year ago, Trump has sought to put his mark on local institutions or organizations that have typically never fallen under the purview of the president. Days after taking office, Trump announced an aggressive plan to purge the existing board of the Kennedy Center and put forward a new slate of loyalists.

That new board recently voted to add Trump’s name to the center – which Congress designated as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy following his assassination. Trump’s name was added to the building earlier this month, prompting a series of cancelations from artists who were scheduled to perform at the center.

The president has also moved to exert control over the Smithsonian Institution and its Washington museums, demolish the East Wing of the White House to build a new ballroom, and participate in efforts to bring the Washington Commanders football team back to the city at a newly planned stadium. The White House has suggested the new stadium should be named after Trump.

East Potomac Golf Links on Hains Point has played a part in one renovation overseen by the president. CNN reported in October that trucks carrying debris from the demolition of the East Wing were dumping dirt on the course.

It’s unclear whether Trump has ever golfed at any of the courses managed by National Links Trust. He often travels to a golf course he owns in Virginia.

