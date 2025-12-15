House Oversight chair offers Clintons new deposition dates in Epstein investigation, threatens contempt if they don’t comply

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee is offering former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton new deposition dates in January as part of the panel’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein – and threatening the possibility of contempt proceedings if they do not comply.

In a letter obtained by CNN, Chairman James Comer writes that the Clintons’ did not provide sufficient justification to forego in-person depositions, even though the panel has allowed some other individuals who have been subpoenaed to provide written statements in lieu of appearing in person before the committee.

The letter states that those individuals either “lacked any relevant information” to the investigation or had “serious health issues” preventing their testimony.

“Your clients are not similarly situated and therefore your argument that they are receiving unfair treatment—which you continue to repeat—is baseless. For example, unlike these other individuals, President Clinton and Secretary Clinton had a personal relationship with Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” Comer wrote.

Comer stated that the panel is now offering January 13 and 14 as new deposition dates for the former president and former secretary of state, respectively, as part of an ongoing negotiation and in a final attempt to avoid contempt of Congress proceedings. Comer had initially scheduled depositions for the pair this week and said the Clintons’ attorney shared the couple could not attend those dates due to a funeral but did not offer alternatives.

CNN has reached out to a legal representative for the Clintons regarding the letter.

The Clintons were first subpoenaed in August and have been going back-and-forth with the Republican-led panel over their interviews.

On Friday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released photos from Epstein’s estate showing the many powerful figures in the late sex offender’s orbit, including Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton has never been accused by law enforcement of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, and a spokesperson has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein before his arrest on federal charges in 2019 and didn’t know about his crimes.

None of the images released last week depict any sexual misconduct nor are they believed to depict underage girls. It was not immediately clear when or where they were taken, or by whom.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.