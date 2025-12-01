Trump to hold Venezuela Oval Office meeting, sources say

By Natasha Bertrand, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will hold a meeting at the White House on Monday evening about next steps on Venezuela, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as the administration intensifies its pressure campaign on the country.

Key members of Trump’s cabinet and national security team, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend, as well as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The meeting, which is expected to take place at 5 p.m. ET in the Oval Office, comes as the US has increased pressure on Venezuela with strikes on drug vessels and a US military asset buildup in the Caribbean.

Over the weekend, Trump also issued a broad directive on social media, warning airlines, pilots and criminal networks to avoid Venezuelan airspace.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.