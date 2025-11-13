Bill Pulte refers Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department over mortgage fraud allegations

By Samantha Delouya, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A Trump administration official referred California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department over mortgage fraud allegations, a source familiar told CNN.

The accusation was made by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who has made similar allegations against high-ranking democratic officials including New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Senator Adam Schiff.

The Justice Department has not said whether it received the referral.

Pulte’s previous referrals have resulted in action James was indicted last month on fraud charges, and Schiff under federal investigation.

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” Swalwell said in a statement Thursday.

The congressman has long been a critic of Trump, including by acting as an impeachment manager during Trump’s second impeachment proceedings.

Swalwell sued Trump and others in 2021, claiming that the president’s speech at the White House Ellipse just before the January 6th riot pushed his supporters towards violence. The case is still proceeding in federal court.

“Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him,” Swalwell’s statement says, “and I will not stop speaking out against the president and speaking up for Californians.”

