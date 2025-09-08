Appeals court upholds $83 million verdict against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $83.3 million jury award against President Donald Trump for defaming magazine writer E. Jean Carroll.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said the jury award was “reasonable” given the evidence presented at trial.

“We hold that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury’s duly rendered damages awards were reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case,” the appeals panel of judges wrote.

The panel of three judges cited Trump’s repeated denials and public criticisms of Carroll, even after the first jury found his statements were defamatory, as a reason to uphold the punitive damages.

“He made three of these attacks within 48 hours of the verdict in Carroll … and launched similar attacks against Carroll in the days and weeks leading up to this trial,” the panel wrote, adding that “given this extraordinary and unprecedented conduct,” the award “was neither unpredictable nor unreasonable in relation to the actual harm that had occurred and ‘the harm likely to result.’”

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, alleged Trump raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim. In a separate case, a jury in 2023 awarded Carroll $5 million after finding Trump sexually abused and defamed her. A federal appeals court upheld that verdict.

The case that the court upheld Monday stems from remarks Trump had made denying Carroll’s allegations in 2019. He was found liable for defamation in 2023, and a jury last year ordered him to pay $83.3 million in punitive and compensatory damages. Trump testified briefly during the trial.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, said, “We look forward to an end to the appellate process so that justice will finally be done.”

“Earlier today, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed, in a comprehensive 70-page ruling, that E. Jean Carroll was telling the truth, and that President Donald Trump was not,” Kaplan said.

Trump’s legal team demanded a “swift dismissal of all the Witch Hunts” against the president.

“The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes, the defense of which the Attorney General has determined is legally required to be taken over by the Department of Justice because Carroll based her false claims on the President’s official acts, including statements from the White House,” a spokesperson for his legal team said in a statement.

