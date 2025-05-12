Federal judge won’t block Trump’s plan to use IRS data to track down undocumented migrants

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge won’t block a controversial Trump administration initiative to share highly sensitive taxpayer information with federal immigration authorities in hopes of tracking down undocumented immigrants and quickly deporting them out of the country.

District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday rejected arguments from several immigrant-rights groups, who claimed the data-sharing agreement between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violated taxpayer confidentiality laws.

The decision is a victory for President Donald Trump and his immigration agenda. Trump administration officials argued that greater cooperation between the IRS and ICE will protect Americans by kicking out potentially dangerous immigrants who came to the country illegally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

