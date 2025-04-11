Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announces run for governor

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announced Friday that he is running for governor in 2026 as the one-time presidential candidate looks to succeed term-limited Gov. Jared Polis.

“Colorado, I’m running for Governor. From expanding the Child Tax Credit to securing $7B for Colorado’s infrastructure, we’ve made real progress together. Now, it’s time to keep building a future in Colorado that works for all of us,” Bennet wrote on social media with an accompanying video.

In the video, Bennet touts his Colorado roots and his record in the Senate, pointing to work on the child tax credit, prescription drug costs, and public land preservation. And Bennet also offered sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, reflecting the escalating tone of his party’s opposition.

“Donald Trump doesn’t believe in building opportunity. He believes in taking a wrecking ball to our economy and our democracy,” Bennet says in the video. And he referenced his dissatisfaction with battles in Congress, saying that “our best solutions to these challenges will not come from the broken politics practiced in Washington.”

Bennet has represented Colorado in the Senate since 2009, mounting a short-lived bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination as one of the more moderate candidates in a crowded field. He won his last election in 2022 by 14 points, and enters the Democratic gubernatorial primary in a strong position in the reliably blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in more than two decades.

The move by Bennet makes him the fourth Senate Democrat to announce plans to depart Congress after next year, following announcements by Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who have all said this year they will not seek reelection in 2026. Bennet isn’t up for reelection in the Senate until 2028, allowing him to pursue the governor’s office while still serving in Washington.

The veteran lawmaker has been endorsed by several other prominent Colorado Democrats, including his colleague Sen. John Hickenlooper and US Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow. He’ll face some competition in the primary, however, as Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser launched a gubernatorial bid earlier this year.

And on the Republican side, a few state lawmakers have announced campaigns, though the Colorado GOP’s bench is thinner than Democrats’ in the state, which has a “solid Democrat” rating for its governor race from Inside Elections.

