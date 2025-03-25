GOP lawmaker to file censure resolution against Crockett over Abbott comments

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Randy Weber is planning to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Jasmine Crockett over recent comments the Democratic congresswoman made about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a draft of the resolution shared with CNN.

Weber is seeking the punishment in response to Crockett referring to Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels” and a “hot a** mess” at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In a statement on X, Crockett said her remarks weren’t in reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett posted.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” she added.

Abbott was partially paralyzed after a tree fell on him while he was jogging at the age of 26.

CNN has reached out to Abbott and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office for comment.

The question remains whether Weber will force House GOP leadership to consider the resolution quickly by making it privileged. Weber is expected to introduce the measure on Wednesday and will make a decision about whether or not to make it privileged after introducing it, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Censuring a member of Congress, a formal condemnation once considered rare in the House chamber, has become a mechanism that both parties have utilized more regularly.

It would be the second time this month that Republicans have moved to censure a Democrat, following efforts to punish Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Ten Democrats joined with House Republicans to formally reprimand Green for his protest of the speech.

