House to vote on bill to avert shutdown hours ahead of deadline

By Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — The House is set to vote Friday on a stopgap funding bill in a bid to avert a shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline.

The bill would extend government funding into March and includes disaster relief as well as other provisions, but does not include a suspension of the debt limit, which President-elect Donald Trump has been demanding Republicans address.

The expected vote comes as House Republicans have struggled to find a way to prevent the government from shutting down after Trump upended the funding push by coming out against an initial bipartisan deal.

The Republican-led chamber then tried and failed on Thursday to pass a GOP funding plan backed by Trump that would have included a two-year suspension of the debt limit.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.