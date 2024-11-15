Trump picks top campaign spokesman Steven Cheung to be his White House communications director

By Kit Maher, CNN

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Steven Cheung as his White House communications director, promoting the campaign spokesman to one of the top communications roles in the White House.

Cheung has been named as assistant to the president and director of communications. During Trump’s first term, Cheung served as director of strategic response.

As a part of the same batch of appointments, the transition announced Trump ally Sergio Gor will also serve as assistant to the president, as well as the director of presidential personnel. CNN previously reported that Gor was tapped for the director of presidential personnel position.

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!”

