Vance says ‘big difference’ between conservatives and liberals is that ‘no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris’

(CNN) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said Monday that the “big difference” between conservatives and liberals is that “no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris,” arguing that the left “needs to tone down” its rhetoric.

“I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say that we have a both sides problem. And I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right. But you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we have — no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months,” Vance said at the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner in Atlanta.

“I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric, and needs to cut this crap out,” he continued.

Vance vowed to “do my part” to tone down the rhetoric and said he was speaking particularly to those who say that Trump needs to be “eliminated,” referring to New York Rep. Dan Goldman, who said in an interview last year that Trump “has to be eliminated.”

“Somebody’s gonna get hurt by it, and it’s gonna destroy this country. Somebody is gonna get hurt. And you think about what an incredible wound it would open up in the United States of America, all of us, and I promise I will do my part to tone down the rhetoric,” Vance said.

“But in particular, the people telling you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated. You guys need to cut it out, or you’re gonna get somebody hurt,” he added.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt against the former president, has been charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number during an initial appearance in federal court Monday morning.

The investigation into Sunday’s apparent attempt on Trump’s life is continuing, and additional charges could be brought, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told CNN. The initial gun-related charges were filed as prosecutors seek to keep Routh detained while authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said a Secret Service agent fired at the gunman, who officials said was within 500 yards of Trump. Bradshaw said no shots were fired by the gunman, who later fled in a car. The Secret Service later said Routh had no line of sight on the former president.

Along the fence line, authorities found a sniper’s nest, which included a scoped rifle, a GoPro camera and backpacks with ceramic plates.

President Joe Biden conveyed his relief that Trump was safe in a Monday afternoon call with his predecessor that a White House spokesperson described as a “cordial conversation.”

Trump confirmed the exchange, saying in a statement that the pair “had a very nice call” and that it was about Secret Service protection.

Earlier in the day, Biden told reporters that he wants Congress to give the US Secret Service “more help” in the wake of the incident.

Vice President Kamala Harris similarly said Sunday that she was thankful that Trump is safe.

“As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,” she said.

“I am thankful that former President Trump is safe,” she added.

