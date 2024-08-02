Defense secretary abruptly revokes plea deal with 9/11 mastermind KSM, co-conspirators

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin abruptly revoked a plea deal for the alleged mastermind of 9/11 and his co-conspirators, and he relieved the overseer in charge after years of effort to reach an agreement to bring the cases to a close.

This story is breaking and will be updated.﻿

