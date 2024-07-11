Melania Trump to attend Republican convention in Milwaukee next week

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Former first lady Melania Trump is planning to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, making a rare campaign appearance alongside her husband, former President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

Discussions are still underway regarding whether she will speak onstage or be a formal part of the convention program, the sources said.

Melania Trump has maintained a low profile throughout her husband’s campaign, having attended just two public appearances since he launched his third presidential bid – his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home and a brief appearance in March when she accompanied her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former first lady’s return to the spotlight for one of the most high-profile moments of Donald Trump’s campaign comes as questions over whether she will ramp up her public schedule in the run-up to the 2024 general election continue to go unanswered. She notably did not attend any of her husband’s court appearances in New York for his hush money trial earlier this year, nor did she appear with him for CNN’s June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta.

Trump campaign advisers and close allies insist that the former first lady is supportive of her husband and his political ambitions and that she has been focused on raising their, son Barron. They added that she is very selective in choosing her political appearances.

Melania Trump has appeared infrequently at private events in recent months, including hosting a fundraiser for a conservative LGBTQ group, the Log Cabin Republicans, at her residence at Trump Tower in New York on July 8 as well as attending an April fundraiser alongside her husband at the home of investor John Paulson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.