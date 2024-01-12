Trump cancels three out of four of his weekend rallies before Iowa caucuses due to weather

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday canceled three of the four in-person campaign events he was scheduled to hold just days before the Iowa caucuses because of extreme weather in the state, opting to hold tele-rallies instead.

Trump canceled both rallies he was scheduled to hold on Saturday in Sioux City and Atlantic and is now holding a tele-rally featuring Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird in the evening.

As of now, Trump is still scheduled to hold one in-person rally on Sunday in Indianola. His campaign canceled the second rally he was slated to hold in Cherokee and will instead hold a tele-rally with Iowa state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann.

Other candidates have also had to cancel their campaign events leading up to the caucuses because of extreme weather in the state.

After the cancellations were announced, Trump speculated that the extreme weather in Iowa could be good for his campaign ahead of the caucuses.

“You have the worst weather, I guess, in recorded history, but maybe that’s good because our people are more committed than anybody else so maybe it’s actually a good thing for us. But we have to make sure we caucus on Monday,” Trump said in a new video posted to X.

Trump said he would “get there sometime around Saturday night or something – one way or the other I’m getting there.”

“I’ll get to see you on Sunday and Monday and maybe Saturday night late. It’s going to be a little bit of a trek, nobody knows how exactly we’re going to get there, but we’re going to figure it out. And we wouldn’t miss it for anything,” the former president said.

“We have record cold weather, record snowfall, record everything, but we will not miss it,” he added.

