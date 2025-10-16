Santa Maria Election Office Closed Despite Upcoming Special State Vote

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The state of California is holding it’s special election in just a couple weeks, to determine who can draw or redraw voting district lines — the governor, or the independent and non-partisan California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Some local voters who have attempted to cast their vote in-person early have found the local election office in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centenno Government Building “closed until further notice.”

Officials say this is primarily because this was not a planned election and the time it takes to fully staff all offices like they do for any other election simply wasn’t available.

County officials say ballots can be returned early by mail or at a drop box which includes the ones in Santa Maria and Lompoc, as they’ve been open since October 6th and will be collected from on November 4th.

Additionally, the usual polling places and election offices will, in fact, be open for in-person voting on November 4th.

You can find your nearest polling location by visiting the County of Santa Barbara’s Elections website.

