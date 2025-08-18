Trump, Zelensky Discuss Possible Trilateral Summit With Putin

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday there is a “reasonable chance” of ending Russia’s war in Ukraine if he can bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting. Speaking alongside Zelensky in the Oval Office, Trump did not rule out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine to help enforce a potential peace deal.

Trump told reporters he plans to call Putin after finishing talks with Zelensky and European leaders. “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting,” Trump said. He added that he would raise the idea of a three-way summit, saying, “If we have a trilat, there’s a good chance of maybe ending it.”

Zelensky welcomed the proposal and said Ukraine is prepared for diplomacy but still requires “everything” to defend itself. He listed weapons, troops, training and intelligence as essential, while stressing the need for support from the United States and other allies. He pointed to a deadly Russian strike on Kharkiv overnight as evidence of the urgency, saying, “We need to stop this war, to stop Russia. And we need support.”

The meeting was more cordial than their tense encounter in February when Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful. On Monday, Zelensky repeatedly thanked Trump, delivered a personal letter from his wife, and praised Melania Trump’s advocacy for children affected by the war. He also wore a suit instead of military fatigues, which prompted a lighthearted moment with Trump.

Asked about Putin’s demand to address the “root causes” of the conflict, Trump offered few specifics. “The war is going to end when it ends,” he said. “This gentleman wants it to end, and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it, and we’re going to get it ended.”

Both leaders said they seek a lasting peace more than three years after Russia’s invasion. Trump emphasized that U.S. support for Ukraine would not abruptly end. “It’s never the end of the road. People are being killed and we want to stop that,” he said.

CNN contributed to this report.