“Hands Off” Veterans’ Protest Raises Questions About Trump’s Sweeping VA cuts in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Trump administration released an internal memo in March announcing a drastic reorganization of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, according to the Associated Press.

This includes cutting a matter of 80,000 jobs – returning the department to 2019 staffing levels – and requiring that staff to work from their office locations full-time, eliminating remote and tele-work staff.

The administration says that while this is a sizable downsizing, it will increase the department's efficiency.

An assembly of veterans gathered for a peaceful "Hands Off" protest at the Veterans' Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo Monday morning, receiving support honks from passersby.

The protesters criticized Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's treatment of women soldiers, stood in honor of their loved ones who served and died, and expressed hope that the VA will not be gutted.

All branches of the military were represented by the attendees, and veterans attended from as far back as World War II.

