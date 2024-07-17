Locals experience Republican National Convention

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Locals are experiencing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Wisconsin firsthand.

Bobbi McGinnis, the Chair of the Santa Barbara County GOP Committee is a delegate.

Julie Bischoff, the Santa Barbara County Republican County Treasurer is an alternate.

They are among a large group of Californians soaking up the excitement.

"California [is] located on right hand side of the stage and we have the biggest delegation, so we are taking up a whole, many, many rows of seats on the floor," said McGinnis.

She is one of the 169 delegates representing California.

All of them have been looking forward to the first convention speech by the former president's running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

"I have been so amazingly blown out by the extraordinary speakers in this event," said Bischoff, "They have brought statistics with them which I think need to be shared. Statistics about red state and blue states, what states are thriving and what states are declining. It is a pretty clear divide between red and blue so I am learning more to bring it back to California, so we can turn it red and thrive and be golden again."

Feelings at the Convention have been intense in the wake of the failed assassination attempt of former President Trump at a rally just last Saturday in Pennsylvania.

"We have had an emotional and wonderful outpouring of love to President Trump and the families of the shooting," said McGinnis.

They have see many high profile Republicans including Newt Gingrich on a night when many peopling donned gold hats.

McGinnis said they have been interviewed by crews from France, England, Brazil, Peru, Italy, Fox and CNN."

"There has been nothing but hope and optimism that we can bring the country back to common sense government and pursuit of happiness and get Republicans back in office in 2024."

Election Day on day 3 of the convention is 111 days away.