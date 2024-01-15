Locals take an interest in the Iowa Caucus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-On the night of the Iowa Caucus local TV viewers had football, the Emmys awards show and politics to choose from.

But even people watching football at the Mesa Cafe & Bar took an interest in the incoming results showing former president Trump winning.

Kelly Smith and Kevin Snell wondered more about who would come in second.

Early results shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of Nikki Haley by a couple of percentage points.

"Results for Trump were expected, Haley was a little bit behind more than expected.," said Smith.

"It looks like Trump gonna, ya know be expected as the poll have been saying, he is going to be the nominee," said Snell.

Earlier in the day the founder of 805 Patriots drove around Santa Barbara with a Trump 2024 flag waving along with other flags behind his pickup.

There was also with a photo in the rear window that made it look like his favorite candidate was in the back seat.

"I have been watching for the majority of the day, I saw Trump going to deliver pizza to all of the

firefighters in the freezing cold, but Trump is going to have a landslide."

A New Yorker visiting family in Santa Barbara said he is paying close attention in a strategic way.

"I've got mixed feeling because I think Trump is probably more beatable than Nikki Haley but on the other hand I don't want either one of them to be president, said Ken Schreiber.

Some wondered whether the cold weather played a role.

Californians, who register to vote by February 20, will be able to vote in the California Primary on Super Tuesday, coming up on March 5.



