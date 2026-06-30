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Montecito Fire Expands Emergency Medical Response

Ryan Fish/KEYT
By
New
today at 12:06 pm
Published 12:11 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – Residents in Montecito may now receive advanced emergency medical care even faster when they call 911.

The Montecito Fire Protection District has added a firefighter-paramedic position to Medic Engine 92, which serves the western portion of the community from Station 92 on Sycamore Canyon Drive.

The new staffing model means every fire engine responding to a medical emergency can provide advanced life support care. Firefighter-paramedics are trained to perform specialized medical procedures, including cardiac monitoring, administering medications, and managing life-threatening emergencies before a patient reaches the hospital.

District leaders shifted personnel assignments to create more balanced paramedic coverage throughout Montecito and improve access to emergency medical services across the community.

Fire Chief Brian Fallon described the change as an investment in both patient care and firefighter safety, helping crews respond more effectively to medical emergencies.

The district continues to focus on advanced training and equipment to ensure first responders can provide critical care when every minute counts.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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