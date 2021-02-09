Michael Cohen apologizes to Stormy Daniels for causing ‘needless pain’

Politics

Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen thanked Stormy Daniels for giving him a second chance and apologized for the “needless pain” he caused her, during an interview with the adult film actress on his podcast released Tuesday.

Cohen hosts a podcast called “Mea Culpa” from his Park Avenue home as he serves the remainder of his home confinement sentence, the last stretch of the three-year term Cohen is serving in part because he paid Daniels hush money on behalf of the former president.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she and Trump had an affair in 2006, after he married Melania Trump and she gave birth to their son, Barron. Trump has denied the affair.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 for arranging a nondisclosure agreement for which he paid her $130,000, a campaign contribution violation during the 2016 election cycle, since the payment was made in service of the campaign and exceeded the federal limit.

Cohen tells listeners that this is the first time he and Daniels have spoken to each other — the non-disclosure logistics were handled through her lawyer.

During the hour-long episode, the unlikely pair hash out details of their intertwined plotline with Trump and how it’s changed her life.

“My battle is just now starting,” Daniels said, calling President Joe Biden’s inauguration “anticlimactic” because her ongoing litigation with Trump and her former attorney Michael Avenatti continues to develop.

Daniels is pursuing a defamation case against Trump, as the former President continues to deny the allegations.

“He doesn’t get to bully me again,” she told Cohen.

“I have nothing left to lose, I’ve already lost everything so I’m taking it all the way,” she said of the lawsuit.

Daniels told the lawyer-turned-podcast host that she’s lost friends and romantic relationships in the fallout of her dynamic story with the former president, including a recent separation in the wake of the unfolding scandal.

“You know, I’m probably going to die alone because of this,” she said.

Cohen made his “mea culpa” to Daniels during the show.

“I’m sorry for the needless pain that I put you through,” Cohen said.

“Thank you for speaking out and thank you for giving me a second chance.”