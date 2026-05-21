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Noticias Regionales

Un sujeto fue arrestado por amenazar a una persona con un arma de fuego en Thousand Palms

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un sujeto de 41 años fue arrestado ayer por amenazar a una persona con un arma de fuego en Thousand Palms el pasado 13 de mayo a las 11 de la mañana, cuando los agentes del Sheriff respondieron a un asalto en la Ramon Road.

Según el reporte, el sospechoso amenazó a la víctima con un arma de fuego durante una confrontación acalorada, pero huyó antes que llegara la policía.

Los agentes identificaron al individuo y ayer lograron capturarlo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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