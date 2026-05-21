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Noticias Regionales

Se investiga un homicidio en Salton City

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Las autoridades están investigando un homicidio después que agentes del sheriff recibieran una llamada de una persona que reportaba el hallazgo de un hombre muerto en Salton City, carca de la Express Way 86, identificaron a la víctima como Pedro Montes Jr., de 34 años.

Los investigadores no han dado a conocer la causa de la muerte ni información sobre posibles sospechosos, solo mencionaron que la investigación continúa activa.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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