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Noticias Regionales

Videos que parecen mostrar arrestos de ICE en Palm Springs tienen a la comunidad preocupada

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Published 5:14 pm

Athena Jreij

PALM SPRINGS, California (KESQ) – Videos difundidos en redes sociales que muestran a agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas deteniendo a personas el viernes por la mañana en Palm Springs están generando temor entre algunos residentes.

El grupo de defensa de los derechos de los inmigrantes, ‘IC4IJ’, o the Inland Coalition 4 Immigration Justice, publicó varios vídeos en Instagram en los que se ve a agentes con chalecos de ‘ICE’ deteniendo a personas.

El congresista Raúl Ruiz también ha condenado los videos, alegando que muestran actividades del ICE en el Valle.

Según el grupo ‘IC4IJ’, se detectó una fuerte presencia policial en el parque de casas móviles Santiago Sunrise Village y sus alrededores entre las 5 y las 6 de la mañana.

Esta noche a las 6 p. m. en Telemundo 15, escuché a Ruiz y a los residentes locales hablar sobre cómo el aumento de la vigilancia policial está afectando sus vidas.

El canal de noticias News Channel 3 se ha puesto en contacto con el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas para obtener más información sobre las operaciones y está a la espera de una respuesta.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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