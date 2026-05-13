Skip to Content
Noticias Regionales

Líderes locales convocan a una conferencia de prensa acerca de la presencia de ICE en el Valle de Coachella

By
Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

Mira la conferencia de prensa en vivo abajo (programada para empezar a las 3:30 pm)

Palm Springs, California (KESQ) – Funcionarios electos, organizaciones comunitarias, defensores de los derechos de los inmigrantes y residentes directamente afectados darán una conferencia de prensa para denunciar la reciente presencia del ICE en el Valle de Coachella.

Según el Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (IC4IJ), “desde la madrugada de ayer, miembros de la comunidad de Palm Springs y el Valle de Coachella han reportado una intensa actividad del ICE, incluyendo redadas sin orden judicial, controles de tráfico y arrestos dirigidos a residentes. Los organizadores han confirmado más de 15 avistamientos de operaciones del ICE en toda la región y al menos 5 arrestos”.

La organización añadió: “Los testigos denuncian tácticas policiales agresivas, incluyendo un incidente en el que agentes intentaron detener violentamente a un hombre a pesar de que este mostró su identificación. Los líderes comunitarios afirman que las recientes acciones han generado temor y pánico entre las familias de todo el valle”.

Entre los líderes que se espera que intervengan en la rueda de prensa se encuentran la alcaldesa de Palm Springs, Naomi Soto, la concejala de Palm Springs, Grace Elena Garner, y el supervisor del condado de Riverside, Manuel Pérez.

Tendremos cobertura esta noche a las 6 pm en Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Regionales

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.