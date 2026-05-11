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Noticias Regionales

Persona fue apuñalada en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Una persona fue apuñalada el viernes pasado a la 8:15 de la noche en Desert Hot Springs, por la avenida Buena Vista.

El jefe de policía confirmó que la víctima sufrió heridas que no ponen en peligro su vida.

Los investigadores aún no han dado a conocer la identidad de la víctima, información sobre el sospechoso, el motivo del ataque, ni si se han realizado arrestos.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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