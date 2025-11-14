Pismo Beach Surf Competition Day 1 Cancelled For High Surf

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - Day one of a three-day surfing competition had to be cancelled due to a high surf advisory at Pismo Beach on Friday.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the competition is scheduled to be back on for Saturday and Sunday.

A rain storm passed through the Central Coast Thursday night, and is expected to return in force Friday night and stick around for the weekend.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society's Santa Maria car show has also been cancelled due to the inclement weekend storm.

In the meantime, since the first day of the competition was called off and it is advised to not get in the water, but the sun is shining and it's quite warm for the daytime hours, some locals and tourists are out enjoying the beach air before the rain returns.

