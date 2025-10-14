Late Night Tornado Warning Surprises Many, Rattles Nerves on the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A rare tornado warning surprised many and rattled nerves throughout the Central Coast late Monday night.

The warning was issued at 11:21 p.m. on Monday night by the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Cell phone users along the San Luis Obispo County coastline down into the Santa Maria Valley were alerted through a loud warning on their device that indicated severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located in the region.

"It was pretty scary," said Eddie Rocha of Santa Maria. "When I saw it, that was the first time I saw one of those."

The message advised people to immediately seek shelter in a basement or in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

It also indicated for anyone outside, in a mobile home, or vehicle should move into the closest substantial shelter to protect themselves from potential flying debris.

"We don't have a storm shelter," said Chris Nartatez of Nipomo. "We thought, well, we'll just stay here. We'll be okay and if we hear the roof rattling, we'll get up. I thought it's a good that we get those kind of warnings to be prepared."

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES), it appears, no known tornadic activity ending up happening during the storm.

"We've been in contact with the National Weather Service related to last night's tornado warnings," said Anita Konopa, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator. "At this time it does not look like any tornadoes actually touched down, but they're still doing some research and talking to people to determine whether or not there was any touched down overnight."

