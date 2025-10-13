Burn Scars Cause Concern for the Central Coast Ahead of Incoming Storm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Central Coast is bracing itself for tonight’s big storm, and that includes both Santa Barbara and SLO Counties.

Since 2025 has seen some of the largest wildfire activity in recent history which has affected both counties, officials say their top concerns are the areas in or near burn scars.

There are increased risks of rain water run-off and mudslides in or near the 212,453 acres of burned land From the Gifford and Madre Fires this year.

Safety officials from both counties recommend having your emergency kit ready, plan for potential power outages, and remain vigilant for flash flooding and mudslides.

It is unknown at this time if Highway 166 will need to be closed, but officials recommend avoiding it if you have any concerns, especially during the storm.

