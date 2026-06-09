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Ventura County

Oxnard Teen Reported Missing, Police Seeking Community Help

Oxnard Police Department
By
today at 12:11 pm
Published 12:22 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – The Oxnard Police Department is asking the community to be on the look out for a missing teenager, last seen Monday evening.

The missing juvenile is 17-year-old Eduardo Huerta from Oxnard. He is described as hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 1100 block of S. Ventura Road in Oxnard wearing a green sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Eduardo Huerta via the Oxnard Police Department

His possible whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about Eduardo and where he might be is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch immediately at (805) 385-7740.

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