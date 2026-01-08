Ventura Unified School District creates school closure advisory committee to start in March

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, the Ventura Unified School District announced the creation of a School Closures Advisory Committee to make recommendations about potential campus closures in the 2027-2028 school year.

The new committee is expected to begin meeting in March of this year and send recommendations to the full Board of Education for the District by October of 2026 stated the Ventura Unified School District in a press release Thursday.

No schools will be closed before the 2027-2028 school year and any closure would require approval by the Board of Education noted the Ventura Unified School District.

The School Advisory Committee will include teachers, staff, family members, students and community members from across the City of Ventura and will review a broad array of data including housing and population trends, demographic projections, facility utilization, and enrollment trends stated the Ventura Unified School District.

According to the District, enrollment has steadily declined by about 300 students per year since the end of COVID-19 restrictions and regional data shows sustained decreases in birth rates, fewer families moving to the area, and an aging local population.

All materials reviewed by the new Committee will be made available to the public on the District's website stated the Ventura Unified School District.

"We understand that this process may bring a range of emotions for our students, staff, families, and community," shared Marieanne Quiroz, Public Information Officer for the Ventura Unified School District. "We are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for community feedback as the process unfolds, sharing all of the information reviewed by the committee, and approaching this work with transparency, care, and compassion."

Multiple area schools are operating below their intended capacity and maintaining those campuses requires resources that could be invested in improving learning opportunities and student programs explained the Ventura Unified School District.

Meeting dates, agendas, and updates will be posted on the District's website as well as the District's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Still have questions? You are encouraged to email VUSDSchoolsCommittee@venturausd.org with any questions.