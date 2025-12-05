Fatal Head-On Collision Leaves Two Dead on Hwy 1

MALIBU, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people were pronounced dead in a head-on collision reported Thursday evening on Hwy 1, south of Deer Creek Road.

At approximately 6:55pm on Dec. 4th, California Highway Patrol (CHP) units received calls of a traffic collision blocking lanes of Hwy 1. Upon arrival, units found a 25-year-old male and a 53-year-old male unresponsive.

A press release from CHP details how the male was driving a Dodge Charger, heading northbound on Hwy 1 south of Deer Creek Road, when for unknown reasons he crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The male driver crashed head-on to the female driver, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Dodge Charger was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP Ventura Area Office is investigating the crash, and say alcohol appears to be a factor.

No arrest have been made. Any potential witnesses that have not are encouraged to contact the CHP Ventura office at (805)662-2640.